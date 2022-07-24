"T" service suspended due to construction projects
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The "T" is closed for passengers heading to the North Shore until Tuesday night.
Crews will be installing equipment for future construction projects.
Shuttle buses will be running every 20 minutes from the Gateway station on Stanwix Street to the North Side station on General Robinson Street, and the Allegheny station on Allegheny Avenue.
The rest of the light rail is running as usual.
