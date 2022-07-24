Watch CBS News
"T" service suspended due to construction projects

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Light Rail suspends service due to construction
Pittsburgh Light Rail suspends service due to construction 00:22

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The "T" is closed for passengers heading to the North Shore until Tuesday night.

Crews will be installing equipment for future construction projects.

Shuttle buses will be running every 20 minutes from the Gateway station on Stanwix Street to the North Side station on General Robinson Street, and the Allegheny station on Allegheny Avenue.

The rest of the light rail is running as usual.

First published on July 23, 2022 / 8:15 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

