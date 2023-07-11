T.J. and J.J. Watt to be featured on Wheaties cereal box

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - For nearly 100 years, Wheaties has built a reputation for not only being a longstanding breakfast cereal but also featuring many big-name athletes on its boxes around the globe.

Now, as the company prepares to celebrate its 100th anniversary, Wheaties has partnered with both T.J. and J.J. Watt, and the brothers will be front and center on a limited-edition version, marking the first-ever brother pair to be featured on the box.

"Built around a uniting love for football, the Watt family is grounded in perseverance, togetherness, and a commitment to doing the right thing when it matters most, while serving communities in their lives outside of football," said Kathy Dixon, senior brand experience manager for Wheaties. "That's what being a Wheaties Champion is all about, and one of the many reasons we're so proud to feature J.J. and T.J. on the cover of this limited-edition box."

The Watts are no stranger to the limelight, given their dominance on the gridiron.

Growing up my brothers and I would sit at the breakfast table together and share “the breakfast of champions” while reading the inspiring biographies of the cover athletes. Fast forward to today, I am incredibly humbled and honored to be on the cover of this years box with my… pic.twitter.com/SS9BNd89C2 — TJ Watt (@_TJWatt) July 11, 2023

J.J. was selected with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, going on to have an 11-year career with the Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals while winning the NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award three times and earning five Pro Bowl selections.

T.J., who took home his first Defensive Player of the Year Award in 2021, also tied Michael Strahan's record for most sacks in a season with 22.5 while nabbing five Pro Bowl selections himself.

With a roster of past athletes such as Simone Biles, LeBron James, and Lou Gehrig, among many others, the Watt brothers join some elite company as poster boys for the big orange box.

"It is a childhood dream come true to be on the next Wheaties box," J.J. and T.J. said. "To be included among the incredible roster of athletes who have been featured over the years is a true honor. We hope this box is a reminder for athletes and people everywhere to persevere – on the field and in life – and always champion what you're passionate about."

The limited-edition box will be available at major retailers nationwide in early August. You can see the brothers on the box by heading to the Wheaties website.