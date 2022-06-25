Watch CBS News
Swindell Bridge undergoing repairs

By Garrett Behanna

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The City of Pittsburgh's Department of Mobility and Infrastructure recently announced work to address maintenance repairs on the Swindell Bridge, located in the city's North Side neighborhoods.

Repairs will consist of some milling with partial overlay to resurface the area and create better driving conditions for residents.

Traffic lanes will periodically be restricted, but there are no anticipated detours, according to a press release. Work on the bridge commenced on June 24 and is expected to last until Friday, July 1.

Larger repairs are still slated for later this year.

First published on June 25, 2022 / 7:20 PM

