Swin Cash promoted to Pelicans' Senior VP of Basketball Operations, report says
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- McKeesport's own Swin Cash is being promoted to a senior front office job in the NBA, according to a new report.
According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the New Orleans Pelicans have promoted Swin Cash to Senior Vice President of Basketball Operations.
Her new role with the Pelicans will have her holding one of the highest-ranking jobs for women among NBA front offices.
Cash, who played her high school basketball at McKeesport and college basketball at UConn before having a decorated career in the WNBA.
She won three WNBA championships during her 15-year career and was selected as an All-Star four times.
Cash has been working in the Pelicans' front office since 2019.