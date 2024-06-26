Swin Cash promoted to Pelicans' Senior VP of Basketball Operations, report says

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- McKeesport's own Swin Cash is being promoted to a senior front office job in the NBA, according to a new report.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the New Orleans Pelicans have promoted Swin Cash to Senior Vice President of Basketball Operations.

Sources: The New Orleans Pelicans are promoting executive Swin Cash – a former WNBA star and Naismith Hall of Famer – to Senior Vice President of Basketball Operations, making her one of the highest-ranking women in an NBA front office. pic.twitter.com/d07A3rOzhU — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 25, 2024

Her new role with the Pelicans will have her holding one of the highest-ranking jobs for women among NBA front offices.

Cash, who played her high school basketball at McKeesport and college basketball at UConn before having a decorated career in the WNBA.

❤️💙 That’s our alumni!!! Turn me up! What an inspiration to these ladies! Congratulations. https://t.co/EyjVItdcWR — McKeesport Lady Tigers Basketball (@McKeesportWBB) June 25, 2024

She won three WNBA championships during her 15-year career and was selected as an All-Star four times.

Cash has been working in the Pelicans' front office since 2019.