Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Upper Saint Clair

UPPER SAINT CLAIR, Pa. (KDKA) - SWAT teams were called to Upper Saint Clair Sunday night for what started as an apparent domestic situation.

The incident was reported to police just before 3 p.m. Sunday. Upper Saint Clair dispatchers were notified of a domestic incident with 48-year-old Christopher Shepherd at a residence in the 100 block of Lamar Road, per a press release from the Allegheny County Police Department.

According to police paperwork, Shepherd was seen entering a home on Lamar Road and locked all the doors. Officers tried getting in through a window covered with plywood, but police say Shepherd stuck a knife through the plywood in an attempt to cut the officers.

"After consultation with a family member and Allegheny County Mental Health, it was determined that a family member would obtain an involuntary commitment order for the male," the release added.

At 8:39 p.m., Shepherd reportedly exited the home with the knife and approached responding CIRT officers. Shepherd refused commands from the officers and continued to approach them. Multiple officers fired at Shepherd, striking him. He was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to police.

The Allegheny County Police Department confirmed there was no threat to the public as of 10:18 p.m. Sunday.

County Police are on scene of an officer-involved shooting in the 100 block of Lamar Rd in Upper St. Clair. The scene is secure and there is no threat to the public. Media staging will be at the intersection of Ivanhoe Rd and Algonquin Rd. pic.twitter.com/7KDtn9pMkI — Allegheny County PD (@AlleghenyCoPD) January 8, 2024

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.