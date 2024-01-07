SWAT team called to Upper Saint Clair during reported domestic incident; suspect in custody

UPPER SAINT CLAIR, Pa. (KDKA) - SWAT teams were called to Upper Saint Clair Sunday night for what started as an apparent domestic situation.

According to police paperwork, Christopher Shepherd was seen entering a home on Lamar Road and locked all the doors. Officers tried getting in through a window covered with plywood, but police say Shepherd stuck a knife through the plywood in an attempt to cut the officers.

Video sent to KDKA-TV shows parts of that incident, where flash bangs were also apparently used. The video also contains what appears to be glass shattering from the home before what's believed to be multiple shots fired.

The Allegheny County Police Department confirmed there is no threat to the public as of 10:18 p.m. Sunday.

County Police are on scene of an officer-involved shooting in the 100 block of Lamar Rd in Upper St. Clair. The scene is secure and there is no threat to the public. Media staging will be at the intersection of Ivanhoe Rd and Algonquin Rd. pic.twitter.com/7KDtn9pMkI — Allegheny County PD (@AlleghenyCoPD) January 8, 2024

He's been arrested and charged with aggravated assault.