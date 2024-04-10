1 man in custody after SWAT responds to incident in Pittsburgh's Crawford-Roberts neighborhood
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One man has been taken into custody after SWAT was deployed to Pittsburgh's Crawford-Roberts neighborhood.
Crews were called to the area of Protectory Place and Wylie Avenue just before 7 p.m. Wednesday after receiving multiple reports that a man had fired a gun and barricaded himself inside a residence.
After evacuating nearby apartments, the man was taken into custody without incident, according to a social media post from Pittsburgh Public Safety.
Medics remained on the scene to evaluate a woman and two children who were inside the residence. They were not injured, according to police.