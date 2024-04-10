Watch CBS News
1 man in custody after SWAT responds to incident in Pittsburgh's Crawford-Roberts neighborhood

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One man has been taken into custody after SWAT was deployed to Pittsburgh's Crawford-Roberts neighborhood.

Crews were called to the area of Protectory Place and Wylie Avenue just before 7 p.m. Wednesday after receiving multiple reports that a man had fired a gun and barricaded himself inside a residence.

After evacuating nearby apartments, the man was taken into custody without incident, according to a social media post from Pittsburgh Public Safety.

Medics remained on the scene to evaluate a woman and two children who were inside the residence. They were not injured, according to police.

First published on April 10, 2024 / 8:46 PM EDT

