Hours-long SWAT standoff in Pleasant Hills has neighbors on edge

PLEASANT HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) — Law enforcement is at the scene of a SWAT standoff in Pleasant Hills on Monday evening.

Officials said police were called to a home on Audrey Drive around 3 p.m. on Monday. Sources told KDKA-TV officers are trying to get a 43-year-old man from Baldwin out of the home.

Police believe no one else is in the home, but he's wanted on charges filed over the weekend, sources added. The charges are terroristic threats, endangering the welfare of children, simple assault and harassment.

Police have been communicating with the man during the standoff.

"Very nervous, very scared because we're getting very little communication," neighbor Tracey Arthrell said. "And if there is crossfire, that can be very dangerous and people can't even get into their homes."

