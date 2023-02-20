Standoff in North Braddock ends with no one in custody

NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. (KDKA) - For about five hours Sunday afternoon, people living in a North Braddock neighborhood couldn't get to their homes.

Allegheny County police said SWAT teams tried to get two men who broke into a house to come out, but in the end, they came out empty-handed.

#BREAKING: Major police presence with SWAT vehicles by 4th and Price and Cherry Way in #NorthBraddock



Hearing this has been going on for hours



Trying to learn more@KDKA pic.twitter.com/PNIiwGPQC5 — Lauren Linder (@lauren_linder) February 19, 2023

Allegheny County police said the call came in around 12:30 p.m. to North Braddock police for a potential home invasion by Fourth and Price Streets.

Police said the homeowner told 911 dispatchers he could see on his inside surveillance cameras two masked men inside his home, one with a pistol in his hand. The homeowner then noticed the men disabled his video, but he could still hear them through the audio system.

North Braddock responded, and within a half-hour, called for Allegheny County SWAT teams to help.

James Riles lives next door.

"My daughter woke me up and said that she hears something outside," Riles said.

He stepped outside and saw police cruisers and SWAT teams up and down his block.

"They told me that they wanted everyone to leave, so I told the kids to put clothes on and we left," Riles said.

Allegheny County police said for several hours SWAT hailed the house, deployed tear gas, and a flash bang, but they didn't get a response.

Eventually, they entered, only to find out no one was inside.

When law enforcement cleared the scene, KDKA took a look at the aftermath. Police confirmed the house in question, where KDKA found multiple broken windows, some already boarded up, and glass scattered on the ground.

"Your life stops," Riles said.

As for Riles, he and his neighbors couldn't get back into their homes until about 5:45 p.m.

"It's a big inconvenience, you know I mean? It just, you know, uproots your life, you know, the kids got school in the morning. It just takes you out of your routine," Riles said. "There's nothing you can do about it."

Since the incident, police haven't taken anyone into custody.

If you have any information about the incident, call 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Tips can be submitted anonymously.