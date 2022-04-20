Suspect surrenders to police following hours-long standoff in Jeannette

Man refused to come out of home when police came to serve PFA in Jeannette

JEANETTE, Pa. (KDKA) - An hours-long standoff in Jeannette has come to a peaceful ending.

Pennsylvania State Police, along with other law enforcement agencies, surrounded a home on Good Street for 11 hours.

Officers attempted to get the suspect out of the home using a loudspeaker to no avail. Just before 4 a.m., Pittsburgh Police SWAT officers arrived at the scene.

An update here in Jeanette 🚨 The man in a home surrounded by SWAT has come out peacefully after a 5hr holdout. Police kept telling “Jesse” to keep his hands up and to stay away from doors and windows.@KDKA will have more details i#as the day goes on pic.twitter.com/9BZjS80o3i — Bryant Reed (@Reed_Reports) April 20, 2022

They addressed the person as "Jesse" and said, "he's done a good job speaking with them but this needs to end sooner rather than later." Around 5 a.m., "Jesse" came out of the home with his hands above his head and was taken into custody.

For hours over loudspeakers, through phone and the use of gasses, police kept trying to get McCurdy to come outside peacefully.

According to the criminal complaint, police arrived at the home of Jesse McCurdy to serve a protection from abuse order.

When police knocked on both doors, Melisa McCurdy, who requested the PFA, said he was in the home with their son and gave police permission to go into the home as well as break a latch if needed.

The son then escaped the home through a window and was reunited with his mother. He told police Jesse was inside the home with two hunting rifles and a shotgun.

When police again tried to enter, Jesse yelled that he did nothing wrong and to leave the PFA in the mailbox, but then police told him he was also being evicted and needed to exit. He refused.

Jesse's sister then arrived and talked to him on the phone, saying that if he did not leave the home he would be arrested.

After hours of negotiation, he left the home and was taken into custody.

Several weapons are being brought out from the Jeannette home that SWAT surrounded early this morning @KDKA pic.twitter.com/Mor7wm2isT — Bryant Reed (@Reed_Reports) April 20, 2022

Westmoreland County Sheriff James Albert said McCurdy was never initially going to be arrested, they just had to evict him. He was taken to the hospital to be treated from the gas. Albert said he will be arraigned and will likely end up at the Westmoreland County Jail.