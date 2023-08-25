Watch CBS News
Person in custody after SWAT called to Vandergrift

VANDERGRIFT, Pa. (KDKA) -- A person is in custody after SWAT was called to Vandergrift. 

SWAT officers were in the area of Washington Street and Grant Avenue on Friday evening. 

One person was taken into custody after a SWAT situation in Vandergrift on Aug. 25, 2023.  (Photo: KDKA)

Dispatchers said officials were looking for a person wanted on a vehicular homicide warrant out of Allegheny County. 

Police said a person is in custody but did not provide any other details. 

