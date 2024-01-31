Watch CBS News
SWAT officers clear area near Magee-Womens Hospital following reports of armed gunman in area

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Police and SWAT officers have cleared an area in the city near Magee-Womens Hospital after reports were made of a gunman nearby.

Just before 12:30 a.m., Pittsburgh Public Safety officials said that SWAT officers were in the area near the hospital and were searching the nearby parking garage, as well as the SkyVue apartments.

Approximately 30 minutes later, police provided an update, saying that officers searched the area and did not find a gunman.

Police say the area was deemed safe after a thorough search and all roads that had been closed were fully reopened.  

First published on January 31, 2024 / 1:40 AM EST

