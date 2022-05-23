SWAT deployed to Hill District following armed robbery
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police were called to the 2100 block of Bedford Avenue earlier this evening due to a reported robbery.
When officers arrived at the scene, a victim stated he'd been robbed while delivering pizza.
A weapon was allegedly pointed at the delivery driver, and the suspect soon ran into a home on Bedford Avenue.
SWAT members were called in to deal with a man that had possibly barricaded himself inside a home with a long rifle. Officers then alerted anyone inside the home to leave the building.
The SWAT team, along with a K9 officer, were able to search the house and clear the property.
The rifle used in the robbery was discovered inside.
Police did not locate the suspect in the home.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.