SWAT deployed to Hill District following armed robbery

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police were called to the 2100 block of Bedford Avenue earlier this evening due to a reported robbery.

When officers arrived at the scene, a victim stated he'd been robbed while delivering pizza.

A weapon was allegedly pointed at the delivery driver, and the suspect soon ran into a home on Bedford Avenue.

SWAT members were called in to deal with a man that had possibly barricaded himself inside a home with a long rifle. Officers then alerted anyone inside the home to leave the building.

The SWAT team, along with a K9 officer, were able to search the house and clear the property.

The rifle used in the robbery was discovered inside.

Police did not locate the suspect in the home.