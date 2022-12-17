Watch CBS News
SUV strikes porch, crashes into nearby home in Marshall-Shadeland

MARSHALL-SHADELAND, Pa. (KDKA) - Police, fire, and EMS personnel responded to the 2600 block of Woodland Avenue in Pittsburgh's Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood early Saturday morning after a car struck a porch then crashed into a nearby house.

The driver, a male, was pulled from the vehicle and transported to the hospital in stable condition, according to police.

A child was taken to the hospital in stable condition and one adult was transported in critical but stable condition, police said. A police officer was evaluated by medics on the scene for a hand injury.

The Red Cross was notified to assist those affected by the incident.

The incident is now under investigation.

December 17, 2022 / 3:40 PM

