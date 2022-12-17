SUV strikes porch, crashes into nearby home in Marshall-Shadeland
MARSHALL-SHADELAND, Pa. (KDKA) - Police, fire, and EMS personnel responded to the 2600 block of Woodland Avenue in Pittsburgh's Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood early Saturday morning after a car struck a porch then crashed into a nearby house.
The driver, a male, was pulled from the vehicle and transported to the hospital in stable condition, according to police.
A child was taken to the hospital in stable condition and one adult was transported in critical but stable condition, police said. A police officer was evaluated by medics on the scene for a hand injury.
The Red Cross was notified to assist those affected by the incident.
The incident is now under investigation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.