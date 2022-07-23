Watch CBS News
Local News

SUV leads police on chase that ends in violent crash at Allegheny County Airport

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Woman killed in police chase
Woman killed in police chase 00:37

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - An investigation is underway after a Cadillac Escalade led police on a chase that ended in a violent crash at the airport.

According to Allegheny County Police, just before 3:30 a.m. this morning, a black Escalade nearly hit a Duquesne Police vehicle on Route 837 near Center Street.

It then ultimately hit a passenger vehicle and did not stop.

A Duquesne police officer witnessed this and began to pursue the SUV but ultimately lost sight of it on Camp Hollow Road in West Mifflin.

The Escalade was then seen approaching the entrance to the Allegheny County Airport where it sped past two flaggers working at a construction site at the airport.

It entered airport property where the driver then lost control, flipping the SUV and ejecting the two people inside.

A woman who was in the passenger seat was pronounced dead at the hospital and the man who was driving the SUV is in the hospital in stable condition.

Allegheny County Police homicide detectives as well as Allegheny County Police collision reconstruction officers are investigating.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

First published on July 23, 2022 / 8:04 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.