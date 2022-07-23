SUV leads police on chase that ends in violent crash at Allegheny County Airport

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - An investigation is underway after a Cadillac Escalade led police on a chase that ended in a violent crash at the airport.

According to Allegheny County Police, just before 3:30 a.m. this morning, a black Escalade nearly hit a Duquesne Police vehicle on Route 837 near Center Street.

It then ultimately hit a passenger vehicle and did not stop.

A Duquesne police officer witnessed this and began to pursue the SUV but ultimately lost sight of it on Camp Hollow Road in West Mifflin.

The Escalade was then seen approaching the entrance to the Allegheny County Airport where it sped past two flaggers working at a construction site at the airport.

It entered airport property where the driver then lost control, flipping the SUV and ejecting the two people inside.

A woman who was in the passenger seat was pronounced dead at the hospital and the man who was driving the SUV is in the hospital in stable condition.

Allegheny County Police homicide detectives as well as Allegheny County Police collision reconstruction officers are investigating.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details