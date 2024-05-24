SUV catches fire and spreads to home in North Sewickley Township

NORTH SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- One person was treated for minor injuries after an SUV caught fire and spread to their home in Beaver County.

An SUV caught fire and spread to a home in North Sewickley Township on Thursday evening. KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz

The fire broke out along White Fox Court in North Sewickley Township around 7:00 p.m. on Thursday evening.

The fire chief at the scene told KDKA that flammable materials inside the SUV caught fire and then spread to the home.

Crews were able to keep the flames contained to the home without spreading to any of the other units.

The homeowner suffered a minor injury and was treated at the scene.