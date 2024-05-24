Watch CBS News
Local News

SUV catches fire and spreads to home in North Sewickley Township

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

NORTH SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- One person was treated for minor injuries after an SUV caught fire and spread to their home in Beaver County.

17fdfb89-2057-49e6-9877-a4a8e2ad321b.jpg
An SUV caught fire and spread to a home in North Sewickley Township on Thursday evening.  KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz

The fire broke out along White Fox Court in North Sewickley Township around 7:00 p.m. on Thursday evening.

The fire chief at the scene told KDKA that flammable materials inside the SUV caught fire and then spread to the home.

Crews were able to keep the flames contained to the home without spreading to any of the other units. 

The homeowner suffered a minor injury and was treated at the scene.

Mike Darnay

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.

First published on May 24, 2024 / 2:06 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.