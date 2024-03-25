"Suspicious" death at Pennsylvania strip club prompts investigation from police

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The "suspicious" death of a man at a strip club in Dauphin County, Pennsylvania is under investigation by law enforcement.

Otilio Lugo-Rivera of Dillsburg was found dead on Saturday at the club on the 100 block of N. Front St. in Steelton, CBS 21 reported. Penn Live reported that the name of the business is "The Hideout" club.

CBS 21 reported that law enforcement was called to the club at around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday and found the 35-year-old man "down inside the establishment." First responders performed life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead.

The Steelton Police Department, according to the TV station, said that his death is being investigated as "suspicious."

Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo told CBS 21 that the 35-year-old man was involved in a fight at the club before he was found dead, but it is not clear if the fight contributed to his death. CBS 21 reported that Lugo-Rivera's autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, which will reveal the cause and manner of death.

Penn Live reported that the club operates out of a rented space where a promoter collects a cover charge for events. They tell customers to bring alcohol, according to Penn Live.

It is not yet clear if anyone will face charges in connection with the man's death.