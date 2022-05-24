Suspended Fayette County trooper indicted on child porn charges

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A suspended state trooper from Fayette County facing child porn charges was indicted by a federal grand jury.

The indictment against Corporal Sean McKenzie from Perryopolis was unsealed Monday. He's charged with production of material depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor and possession of material depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor.

McKenzie was arrested in March for allegedly having child pornography and putting a camera in his bathroom to record a young girl.

According to the criminal complaint, Dropbox first alerted investigators to the alleged pornographic material.

State troopers connected the account to McKenzie and investigators also found videos and photos on McKenzie's iPhone and on a USB drive, police said. Police found the drive in his front pocket after he was arrested and taken to state police barracks.

On the USB drive, police said they discovered photos taken from a camera placed in McKenzie's bathroom to record a child in a swimsuit. McKenzie eventually admitted to having and looking at the pornography, police said.