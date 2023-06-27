Watch CBS News
Crime

Police seek 2 in connection with sexual assault of 13-year-old girl

/ CBS Pittsburgh

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) -- Two people are wanted in connection with the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl. 

Pennsylvania State Police in Uniontown are looking for Elizabeth Albrecht and Daniel Murphy Jr. Police said both have active warrants and they're believed to be together. 

Albrecht has been charged with endangering the welfare of children, corruption of minors and furnishing alcohol to minors. 

Murphy has been charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, rape and sexual assault. 

State police said their criminal unit is still investigating the sexual assault. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the state police Uniontown barracks at 724-439-7111. 

