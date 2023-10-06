Suspected stolen car chase just outside of Pittsburgh ends in arrest

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Two people are facing charges after a car chase ended in Ross Township early on Friday morning.

A Pittsburgh Police officer said he spotted a stolen car from Harrison Township in East Allegheny and then proceeded to follow it out to McKnight Road where he eventually was able to get the driver to pull over.

The driver was later identified as David Wilson Jr., and according to police, Wilson's passenger was found to be in possession of heroin and other drug paraphernalia.

She then told police that Wilson handed all of it to her right before they were pulled over.

Wilson is claiming he borrowed the car rather than having stolen it.

Both Wilson and the passenger were taken into custody.

Wilson is being charged with driving with a suspended or revoked license, tampering with physical evidence, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, and receiving stolen property.

