Suspect who escaped from Pa. State Police apprehended in Clarion County

FARMINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) -- Damean Michael Felmlee, a man who had been on the run from state police since Friday, is back behind bars.

The suspect, Damean Michael Felmlee. KDKA-TV

The suspect escaped from police in Farmington Township, Clarion County, and was considered armed and dangerous.

Felmlee was taken into custody without incident from a home on Laurel Lane in Farmington and is now being held at the Clarion County Jail.