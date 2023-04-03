Suspect wanted in Mercer County shooting found, arrested in Nebraska

MERCER COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) - A man wanted in connection to a homicide in Mercer County has been arrested in Nebraska.

Police said Darrell Harrison, 27, was considered armed and dangerous after shooting and killing 21-year-old Jayson Burns.

KDKA

Police said Burns was involved in a fight with three men in Mercer County when Harrison shot him. Burns was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Harrison was found Sunday in Nebraska and charged with first-degree murder.