Suspect wanted in deadly 2021 East Pittsburgh shooting arrested by U.S. Marshals

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Nearly one year after a man was killed and his mother was wounded in a shooting in East Pittsburgh, a fugitive has been taken into custody.

The U.S. Marshals Service, Western Pennsylvania Task Force announced the arrest of Cecil Foreman, who was wanted by state police for the deadly shooting of 22-year-old Michael Kelley and wounding his mother Shauna Kelley on September 12, 2021.

The shooting happened in the 100 block of Prospect Terrace in East Pittsburgh.

RELATED: Police: 1 Dead, 1 Injured After East Pittsburgh Shooting

An arrest warrant for Foreman was issued just one day after the shooting on September 13, 2022.

Foreman was taken into custody by Pennsylvania State Police as well as U.S. Marshals in the 500 block of Franklin Street in East Pittsburgh.