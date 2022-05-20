Suspect turns himself in as police investigate separate crime scenes following deadly shooting

WHITE OAK (KDKA) -- A man is in custody following a deadly shooting early Friday morning.

McKeesport police were initially called just after 12:30 a.m. to Union Avenue following a ShotSpotter alert. At the scene, officers discovered spent shell casings

Just a few minutes later, Allegheny County Police confirmed that 911 operators were notified of a car that had crashed into a building along Walnut Street in Versailles Borough at 12:41 a.m.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found a 20-year-old man in the car who was dead from an apparent gunshot wound. A 19-year-old woman was also at the scene but she was not hurt, Allegheny County police said.

Just after 1 a.m., Allegheny County police say 21-year-old Tyrique Simmons from McKeesport turned himself in to White Oak police.

"He contacted 911, pulled into the White Oak police station and was taken into custody," Lt. Venerando Costa said. "It happens on occasion. It's not that common but it occurs."

Simmons is charged with homicide, aggravated assault, stalking and recklessly endangering another person. He is being held at the Allegheny County Jail.

The name of the victim has not been disclosed.

Homicide detectives are investigating. Anyone with additional information on the case is asked to call the Allegheny County Police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

