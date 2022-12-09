Watch CBS News
Suspect taken into custody after stealing ambulance

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A suspect is in custody after they stole an ambulance on West Sycamore Street.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, just before 4:30 a.m. Friday morning, medics were responding to a call in the 200 block of West Sycamore Street and as they were treating a patient, a man stole the ambulance and fled.

He proceeded to drive the ambulance from the Pittsburgh city limits into Beaver County.

Pennsylvania State Police were able to track the ambulance and recover it near Hopewell.

The suspect was taken into custody.

First published on December 9, 2022 / 5:48 AM

First published on December 9, 2022 / 5:48 AM

