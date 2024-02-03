Suspect taken into custody after leading police on chase from East Palestine to Beaver Falls

BEAVER FALLS (KDKA) - A man is in custody after being accused of leading police on a chase as well as hitting and killing a dog.

According to police, the chase began in East Palestine, Ohio, and ended in Brady's Run Park in Beaver Falls.

The Beaver County Sheriff's Office said the driver hit and killed a dog on a walking trail and then barricaded himself in his vehicle before getting out and trying to flee.

That's when a police K9 was able to take him down.

They then discovered a white powder in his vehicle and then said they realized he was overdosing.

He was administered Narcan and then taken to jail.