Suspect taken into custody after domestic incident in Shaler Township

SHALER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - A man is in custody after he attempted to flee police on foot when they approached him following a domestic incident.

According to information provided by Shaler Township Police, around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, they were alerted by Ross Township Police to look for a vehicle that was involved in a physical, domestic altercation.

They were told a man had assaulted a woman inside the moving vehicle.

Shaler Township police were able to find the vehicle on Mt. Royal Boulevard near Wetzel Road as it was driving erratically and fast. The passenger-side front door was also open and struck a Shaler police car as it passed by.

The man driving the vehicle then fled from the vehicle and attempted to evade police, and the woman inside the vehicle was treated by medics.

After a 45-minute search, a resident alerted police that the suspect was crouching on their back porch.

He was taken into custody and identified as 21-year-old Kenneth Sharp-Haymon.

Haymon is now facing multiple charges including simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, reckless driving, and others.

He is currently in the Allegheny County Jail awaiting arraignment.