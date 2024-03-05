Watch CBS News
Suspect and officer exchange gunfire in Stowe Township

STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A suspect and officer exchanged gunfire in Stowe Township on Tuesday afternoon. 

No injuries have been reported after the shootout, Allegheny County police said. The incident happened in the 700 block of Woodward Avenue just after 2 p.m. 

A suspect and officer exchanged gunfire on Woodward Avenue in Stowe Township on March 5, 2024. (Photo: Allegheny County Police Department/Facebook)

Woodward Avenue is closed between Dohrman Street and Seventh Street, county police said. Officials are asking people to avoid the area.

Police didn't provide any other details but said more information will be released later. 

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.

First published on March 5, 2024 / 3:58 PM EST

