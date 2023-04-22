Watch CBS News
Local News

Suspect in New Kensington bank robbery taken into custody

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

U.S. Marshals arrest bank robbery suspect
U.S. Marshals arrest bank robbery suspect 00:11

NEW KENSINGTON (KDKA) - A suspect in a New Kensington bank robbery has been arrested. 

Anthony Burda has been accused of robbing the First National Bank on Tarentum Bridge Road in New Kensington in December. 

According to investigators, Burda demanded money and allegedly threatened to shoot employees if they didn't comply with his demands. 

He is now facing several charges. 

First published on April 22, 2023 / 7:30 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.