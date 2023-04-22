Suspect in New Kensington bank robbery taken into custody
NEW KENSINGTON (KDKA) - A suspect in a New Kensington bank robbery has been arrested.
Anthony Burda has been accused of robbing the First National Bank on Tarentum Bridge Road in New Kensington in December.
According to investigators, Burda demanded money and allegedly threatened to shoot employees if they didn't comply with his demands.
He is now facing several charges.
