Suspect in deadly Christmas Eve collision turns himself in

SEWICKLEY HEIGHTS, Pa. (KDKA) - Allegheny County police said the man wanted in connection with a deadly collision in Sewickley Heights turned himself in on Saturday.

Police were called to a crash on Fern Hollow Road on Christmas Eve and found an Audi had left the roadway and ended up on a hillside.

As a result of the crash, two women were taken to the hospital for injuries, where one later died.

Police said they determined 18-year-old Luke Flowers, 18, was responsible.

Flowers will be in the Allegheny County Jail until his arraignment.