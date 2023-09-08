Suspect in custody nearly two years after violent, head-on crash

NORTH STRABANE (KDKA) - A woman is in custody after nearly two years following a violent crash.

According to North Strabane Township Police, in December 2021, Krysten McHenry was driving under the influence with no driver's license or insurance when she crossed the center line on Route 519 and collided with another vehicle head-on.

The crash caused critical injuries and took place near the police station.

Since the date of the crash, McHenry had not appeared for a court date and managed to avoid police custody.

As of Wednesday, McHenry is in police custody.

She is facing several charges including DUI and accident involving death or injury while not licensed.

