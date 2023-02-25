Suspect connected to four armed robberies taken into custody

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) - A suspect is in custody in connection to a string of armed robberies that took place over the past two months in McKeesport and Munhall.

According to Allegheny County Police, they have arrested 26-year-old James Harrison III as the person behind these robberies.

Between January 17 and February 20, McKeesport Police as well as Munhall Police were assisted by Allegheny County Police detectives in the investigation of a string of robberies that spanned across D&S Food Mart, Main Street Market, Family Dollar, and Main Street Market once again.

The investigation found that it was likely the same suspect who had committed the four robberies.

They were able to identify Harrison as the suspect and took him into custody on outstanding warrants on Friday night.

He is being charged with armed robbery in each incident.

Harrison is currently in the Allegheny County Jail awaiting arraignment.