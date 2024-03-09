Watch CBS News
Suspect arrested on charges of arson following fire at Main Street Tavern in Monongahela

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

MONONGAHELA, Pa. (KDKA) - Fire heavily damaged the Main Street Tavern early on Friday morning. 

When firefighters were called to the scene, they witnessed flames shooting out the back door of the building. 

Crews were forced to cut holes in the roof in order to get to the fire. 

According to the assistant fire chief, the building has extensive damage as a result. 

An investigation found that the fire was due to arson and police arrested Hunter McMahon. 

He is now being charged with arson. 

