Suspect arrested in Pa. in murders of 4 University of Idaho students

(CBS/CNN/AP) -- A suspect was taken into custody in connection with the investigation into the murders of four University of Idaho students, two federal law enforcement sources confirmed to CNN on Friday.

The arrest in the fatal stabbing case was made by the FBI in northeastern Pennsylvania, the sources said.

CBS News Philadelphia has confirmed that Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, is named in extradition papers in the Court of Common Pleas in Monroe County, Pennsylvania.

According to the Associated Press, Pennsylvania State Police in court said a man was being held for extradition in a criminal homicide investigation based on an active arrest warrant for first degree murder issued by the Moscow Police Department and Latah County Prosecutor's Office.

One CNN source described the suspect as a man in his 20s and told CNN the arrest took place Friday morning. A state official said the suspect was arraigned Friday before a judge in Monroe County, which is in the Pocono Mountains, between Scranton and Allentown.

The Moscow Police Department in Idaho said it will hold a news conference Friday at 1 p.m. local time (4 p.m. ET) to announce developments in the investigation.

The news conference comes a day after police said they have received about 20,000 tips through more than 9,025 emails, 4,575 phone calls, and 6,050 digital media submissions, while having conducted over 300 interviews in the case of the four students slain in an off-campus home.

No suspect, motive or weapon has been identified.

The students, Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Kernodle's boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, 20; were likely asleep when they were each stabbed multiple times in the early hours of November 13, authorities have said. Some of the victims had defensive wounds, a coroner has said.

The killings shocked the small college town, its first murder in seven years.

"Investigators believe someone has information that adds context to what occurred on the night of the murders and continue requesting additional pictures, video, and social media content. Our focus remains on the investigation, not an individual's activities displayed in the tip," the update said.

Police say the search continues for the white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra thought to have been near the home early on November 13.

The home where the killings occurred will be cleaned up but remain an active crime scene under police control, authorities said Thursday.

Moscow police say they have worked with a property management services company to remove "potential biohazards and other harmful substances used to collect evidence," the update said. The home will be turned over to the property management company.

This is a developing story and will be updated.



This article contains information from The Associated Press.