Suspect arrested after allegedly taking inappropriate pictures of a 9-year-old girl

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - Police in Cranberry Township arrested a man they said was taking inappropriate pictures of a 9-year-old girl. 

Jamie Sanchez Lopez is now facing a number of charges. 

He is being accused of walking behind the child and using his cell phone to take pictures up her skirt at the Cranberry Walmart on May 13. 

Lopez is now being held on a $25,000 bail at the Butler County Jail. 

First published on May 18, 2023 / 5:04 AM

