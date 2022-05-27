Suspect apprehended after exchanging gunfire with police in Homewood

Suspect in custody after exchanging gunfire with police

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A suspect is in custody and police are searching an area following an exchange of gunfire early this morning.

According to information provided to KDKA, officers were called to the area of North Lang and North Homewood avenues for reports of shots fired.

Once they arrived, they found a man matching the description.

The man then shot at the officers who returned fire and neither the suspect nor officers were struck by any of the shots.

Police then took the suspect into custody.

They remain on scene with a large search area blocked off.

Allegheny County Police are now taking over the investigation as it was an officer-involved shooting.

