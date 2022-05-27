Watch CBS News
Local News

Suspect apprehended after exchanging gunfire with police in Homewood

By Bryant Reed

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Suspect in custody after exchanging gunfire with police
Suspect in custody after exchanging gunfire with police 01:58

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A suspect is in custody and police are searching an area following an exchange of gunfire early this morning.

According to information provided to KDKA, officers were called to the area of North Lang and North Homewood avenues for reports of shots fired.

Once they arrived, they found a man matching the description.

The man then shot at the officers who returned fire and neither the suspect nor officers were struck by any of the shots.

Police then took the suspect into custody.

They remain on scene with a large search area blocked off.

Allegheny County Police are now taking over the investigation as it was an officer-involved shooting.

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA.com and Your Day Pittsburgh for the latest.

Bryant Reed
Bryant Reed - KDKA

Bryant Reed joined the KDKA news team as a reporter in January 2021. Bryant covers all sorts of news stories including breaking news, human interest and crime, to enterprise stories you might not hear about every day.

First published on May 27, 2022 / 4:16 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.