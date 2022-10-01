Suspect apprehended after chase ends on Fort Pitt Bridge

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man was arrested after a chase ended in a crash on the Fort Pitt Bridge.

According to Allegheny County Sheriffs, 29-year-old Tariq Mahdi of Pittsburgh was wanted on several warrants, including three Allegheny County bench warrants and three arrest warrants in Penn Hills.

He was identified in the vicinity of McKees Rocks and Stowe Township and fled from police.

The chase took them to the upper deck, the inbound side of the Fort Pitt Bridge where he ultimately crashed and attempted to flee on foot.

He was quickly taken into custody.

"I'm pleased that my detectives and deputies were able to get this individual off the street and that no one was injured in the process," said Sheriff Kevin Kraus.

Mahdi is now facing additional charges.