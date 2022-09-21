"Survivor" kicks off all-reality Wednesday nights beginning at 8 p.m. ET on Sept. 21
"LIVIN" – 18 new castaways come together to form their own society and begin their adventure for $1 million and the title of Sole Survivor, on the special two-hour season premiere of the 43rd edition of SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Sept. 21 (8:00-9:59 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. In the premiere episode, one winning tribe will earn supplies at the opening challenge while the remaining tribes must choose between a mental or physical challenge to earn their camp essentials.
The following are the 18 castaways competing in the 43rd edition of SURVIVOR:
VESI Tribe (Red):
Cody Assenmacher, elevator sales
Jesse Lopez, political science PhD
Dwight Moore, graduate student
Nneka Ejere, pharmacist
Justine Brennan, cyber security sales
Noelle Lambert, US Paralympian
BAKA Tribe (Yellow):
Mike "Gabler" Gabler, heart valve specialist
Owen Knight, college admissions director
Sami Layadi, pet cremator
Elie Scott, clinical psychologist
Morriah Young, teacher
Jeanine Zheng, UX designer
COCO Tribe (Blue):
James Jones, event planner
Ryan Medrano, warehouse associate
Geo Bustamante, project manager
Lindsay Carmine, pediatric nurse
Karla Cruz Godoy, educational project manager
Cassidy Clark, designer
SURVIVOR is hosted by Emmy Award-winning host Jeff Probst and produced by S.E.G. Holdco., LLC. Mark Burnett, Jeff Probst, Matt VanWagenen, Kahaia Pearson and Jesse Jensen are executive producers.
For more detailed information on SURVIVOR and the castaways, log on to www.cbs.com/survivor.
