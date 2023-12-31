Survey: Improving physical health named top resolution for 2024

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The countdown to the new year is on, and for many, it's a time to make goals for 2024.

According to a new survey, the top resolution for people in 2024 is improving physical fitness.

The average resolution lasts three months. Just 1% of people make it a full year, on average, but the act of setting goals is a good one.

Experts suggest being realistic when it comes to your goals by setting benchmarks.

"That could mean eating vegetables four times a week. Let's say you want to do that for four weeks in a row. And then in one month, you might say, 'I'm gonna reevaluate and increase the challenge,'" said Dr. Sabrina Romanoff, a clinical psychologist and Forbes Health Advisory member. "You can almost imagine them as like a compass, and you're coming back to your compass. What's really important to you."

Experts say rewards can also help you follow through on resolutions.

So, when you set a goal, decide exactly what you'll do to celebrate when you reach it.