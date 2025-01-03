Pittsburgh doctor explains seriousness of new warning about link between alcohol and cancer

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Before you make a toast, do you think about the cancer risk that comes with drinking alcohol?

In a new advisory, the U.S. Surgeon General is urging that alcoholic beverages should carry a cancer warning label, like cigarette packs do. The warning said alcohol consumption is the third leading preventable cause of cancer in the U.S. after tobacco and obesity, and drinking alcohol can increase the risk of at least seven types of cancer, including breast, colorectum, esophagus, liver, mouth, throat, and voice box.

An expert with Allegheny Health Network is shining a light on the drinking dangers many people are unaware of.

"For upper esophageal cancers and throat cancers and things like that, that risk is very clear and the higher the consumption is, the greater the risk. Breast cancer is also an area where there's great concern," said Dr. James McCormick, chairperson for the Colon and Rectal Cancer Program with the AHN Cancer Institute.

"Alcohol biologically, especially when consumed in larger quantities, is associated with increased inflammation and increased inflammation certainly is part of the process that helps cancers to develop within the body," he added.

So, is there a safe amount of alcohol consumption?

"If we were trying to tell people what's the safest thing to do, avoiding alcohol probably altogether is probably the safest thing to do," he said.

So, the truth is, there is no safe level of alcohol. He said it's even more important to completely avoid drinking for those who already have higher cancer risks because of factors like family history and environment.

If you're not ready to say goodbye to booze but want to lower your cancer risk, Dr. McCormick said to limit alcohol consumption to one or two drinks a week, and once a month is even better.

"A little bit of alcohol on an occasional basis is probably safe and probably not dramatically increasing someone's risk. So, that occasional glass of wine at dinner once a month is probably not a problem. If you're having two or three glasses of wine every day, then we're probably talking about a significant health risk," Dr. McCormick said.

The Surgeon General said alcohol is responsible for 100,000 cases of cancer and 20,000 cancer deaths every year.

You can try to use the new year to put your health first by eating better, exercising, getting regular cancer screenings and putting the bottle down.

"I would take that Dry January and extend it as long as you can. There's non-alcoholic beverages that people can have when they go out and socialize. You can get a non-alcoholic beer. You can get a soda water with a lime in it, whatever you want. But you don't always have to consume alcohol just because everyone else around you is. So, I think it's a good time to think about those kind of habit changes," Dr. McCormick said