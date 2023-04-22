Local reaction after Supreme Court says abortion pill will remain broadly available

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — All eyes were on the Supreme Court on Friday, awaiting a decision on access to the abortion drug, mifepristone.

Hours before midnight, the justices ruled it would allow continued use of the medication under the FDA's approval.

No matter what the Supreme Court decided, abortion, both procedural and medical, was going to remain legal in Pennsylvania. Governor Josh Shapiro released a statement Friday saying, in part, "The Supreme Court's decision ... is a relief, but we know we have a long road ahead."

He emphasized abortion protections in the state and reached out to those in states with limited access, stating, "If you are a patient in a state that's banned the care you need, our doors are open – and we will protect you and your provider."

Sara Dixon of Planned Parenthood of Western Pennsylvania said they're grateful for the ruling, and that if the decision was different, there would be a great impact on women's health care, including miscarriage management.

"When the court steps in and interferes with the FDA's decisions and providers' choices and recommendations, patients are going to be the ones that are affected the most," Dixon said. "We can't forget that cases like this ignore science and further seek to weaponize the court system against abortion access."

Dixon emphasized mifepristone has been used safely for more than 20 years.

However, the executive director of the PA Pro-Life Federation, Christopher Pushaw, had another view.

"The lack of restriction and oversight by the FDA, with respect and the progressive deregulation of the dispensing of this drug, will endanger pregnant women," Pushaw said Friday. "We do respect the decision of the Supreme Court at the end of the day, and apparently this will continue to play out in the lower federal courts. So we'll look for additional guidance."

As for abortion care in general, Dixon said its clinics have seen an influx of patients from Ohio, Virginia and much further out since the overturning of Roe in June 2022.