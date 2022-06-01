Supporters of gun reform rally outside Sen. Pat Toomey's Pittsburgh office

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Several hundred people rallied outside Senator Pat Toomey's office in downtown Pittsburgh on Tuesday in support of gun reform.

Groups in attendance included March for our Lives, the American Federation of Teachers, CeasefirePA, and a number of concerned parents -- all who turned out to speak about the need for change in America's gun laws in the wake of two horrific mass shootings in Buffalo, NY and Uvalde, TX.

Among those in attendance was David Hogg, a gun control advocate and survivor of the Parkland school shooting in 2018, where 17 people were killed.

Hogg says that everyone who thinks change is needed, on both sides of the aisle, needs to make their voices heard.

Last week, Senator Toomey said he hopes to find enough votes to revisit a bill he wrote nine years ago, that would expand background checks to buyers at gun shows and online sales of firearms.

Toomey also said the details of things like red flag laws would be hard to hammer out.