Superheroes wash windows at UPMC Children's Hospital

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's a bird, it's a plane, it's Superman washing windows at UPMC Children's Hospital.

Workers dressed up as Batman, Captain America, Spiderman and Superman and traded in the days of fighting crime for fighting grime on the hospital's windows.

(Photo Credit: UPMC)

"I know the children who come here or are staying here might not be having a great day. Just a little smile, something to brighten their day up is great. It makes us feel good and I'm sure it makes them feel wonderful," said Superman, aka window washer Ed Hetrick.

The workers with Allegheny Window Cleaning Inc. washed the outside windows. It's not the first time superheroes have scaled the building for a little spring cleaning.

"It's something they'll remember for a long time," Hetrick said.

(Photo Credit: UPMC)