Superhero window washers spend Halloween rappelling down UPMC Children's Hospital

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Superheroes used their special powers on Halloween to create lots of smiles at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh.

Superheroes aren't fighting crime this Halloween. Instead, they're fighting grime on the windows of UPMC Children's Hospital.

"I think it's awesome. I have a daughter that's in there, she just got over the RS virus. And I think it's wonderful, she just got done seeing Batman!" said Rebecca Belcastro.

Captain America, Batman, Spider-Man, and Superman rappelled down the side of the building to cheer up patients in the rooms.

"As a father and other people can agree, when you see a child happy, it's a wonderful thing. You don't want to see no kid unhappy or having a bad day. Even if it's for a couple of minutes out of the day today, we put a smile on their face, we love it, and we hope they do too," said Edward Hetrick, Superman, who also works for Allegheny Window Cleaning.

Twice a year for nearly 10 years, the window washers with Allegheny Window Cleaning have been putting on the comic book costumes before tidying up the hospital's windows.

Superman said it's all about making the day better for everyone in the hospital.

"It's wonderful for the kids. They come running to the windows and want to high-five us and thumbs up and the parents love it, the staff love it. It's a great day," he said. "It absolutely brightens our day; we love it," Hetrick added.

"She's like, 'Mom, I saw Batman!' She's excited," Belcastro said.

The superhero window washers swing by children's every fall and spring. They'll be back in the spring.

Not all heroes wear capes, some superheroes walk Children's halls every day!