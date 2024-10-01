Supercross to return to Pittsburgh in 2025 for first time since 1983

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The AMA Supercross Championship is coming to Pittsburgh in 2025.

In a news release on Tuesday, Feld Motor Sports said Supercross is returning to Pittsburgh on April 26, 2025, at Acrisure Stadium. It will be the first time Supercross is back in the Steel City since 1983 at Three Rivers Stadium.

"This return to Pittsburgh is one of the most anticipated market returns in recent memory as the sport has a dedicated fanbase throughout the area," the news release said.

Acrisure Stadium will host Round 15 of the Eastern Regional 250SX Class Championship, and the custom-built Supercross track will take over the field in April 2025. It will feature "one of the longest start straights of the season, running the entire length of the field," Tuesday's news release said.

Round 15 in Pittsburgh will also feature the Supercross Futures AMA National Championship.

The AMA Supercross Championship will have a 17-race schedule in 2025, including stops in Philadelphia and New Jersey. The tour starts in Anaheim, California, on Jan. 11.

How to get tickets for Supercross in Pittsburgh

Gates are scheduled to open for practice and qualifying at noon, and FanFest runs from noon to 6 p.m. The opening ceremonies are scheduled for 6:30 p.m., and racing is set for 7 p.m.

Tickets and Fanfest passes are on sale now.

FanFest will feature "unprecedented access to the sport's biggest stars with an up-close and intimate view of their race bikes and team rigs," Tuesday's news release said.