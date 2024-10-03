Pittsburgh gets temperatures in the 70s back on Thursday along with sunshine

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Highs return to the 70s today with sunny afternoon skies.

Pleasant weather will be around through the weekend.

Today's high will be in the mid-70s with noon temperatures just in the mid-60s so there will be a solid warm-up that occurs after fog and haze burn off. This morning was the coolest start of the week with morning lows dipping to the 40s in most places.

I have Pittsburgh's low at 48 degrees.

Temperatures today should be around 3-4 degrees warmer than the 'normal' temperature this time of the year. Our normal high is 68 degrees with a normal low of 48 degrees.

Today will mark the 25th day in a row with highs above average. That's just bonkers. The stretch will likely go to 28 days with temperatures remaining well above average through Sunday.

While Monday will be cooler, we may see temperatures just above the average depending on where we are at midnight. I have falling temperatures through the day on Monday.

Our next decent shot of seeing rain comes on Sunday, more on that in a bit.

I do want to quickly mention that we also have a cool front sliding through briefly on Friday evening and isolated showers will be possible as that system slides through. Places like Clarion County will have the best chance to see a brief shower as the front comes through. If you do see some rain it will not be much.

Light rain is also expected for Sunday night but rain totals are only expected to now be around a tenth to fifteenth of an inch of rain. It won't be much. It will leave us with our first extended fall-feeling stretch of weather with highs in the mid to low 60s and lows in the 40s through much of next work week.

