Sunshine and cool weather kicks off the weekend in Pittsburgh ahead of early week frost chances

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today will be mostly sunny with below normal highs in the mid to upper 50s. It gets windy at times with gusts up to 20-30 mph.

There's a Freeze Watch for most of the area starting at 2 a.m. and going until 8 a.m. Sunday morning with overnight lows dropping around or below freezing for some. Make sure you protect your plants!

Temperatures over the next 24 hours KDKA Weather Center

Sunday afternoon we will only make it to the mid-50s with a few more clouds sticking around.

Then patchy frost is possible once again Sunday night to Monday morning with lows around or below freezing for some. After sunrise, we warm up and Monday afternoon, we will then see plenty of sunshine with highs in the low 60s.

Risk for frost over the next week KDKA Weather Center

Rain returns again on Tuesday night and Wednesday which could then put us at the top of the list for the wettest April ever on record.

Overnight Wednesday into Thursday will be our next First Alert Weather Day with another cold morning with lows near freezing which again could result in frost.

7-day forecast: April 20, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

