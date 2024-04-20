Watch CBS News
Weather

Sunshine and cool weather kicks off the weekend in Pittsburgh ahead of early week frost chances

By Mary Ours

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (4/20)
KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (4/20) 03:00

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today will be mostly sunny with below normal highs in the mid to upper 50s. It gets windy at times with gusts up to 20-30 mph. 

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

There's a Freeze Watch for most of the area starting at 2 a.m. and going until 8 a.m. Sunday morning with overnight lows dropping around or below freezing for some. Make sure you protect your plants!

hourly.png
Temperatures over the next 24 hours KDKA Weather Center

Sunday afternoon we will only make it to the mid-50s with a few more clouds sticking around. 

Then patchy frost is possible once again Sunday night to Monday morning with lows around or below freezing for some. After sunrise, we warm up and Monday afternoon, we will then see plenty of sunshine with highs in the low 60s.

frost-risk.png
Risk for frost over the next week KDKA Weather Center

Rain returns again on Tuesday night and Wednesday which could then put us at the top of the list for the wettest April ever on record.

Overnight Wednesday into Thursday will be our next First Alert Weather Day with another cold morning with lows near freezing which again could result in frost. 

7-day.png
7-day forecast: April 20, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!

Mary Ours
Mary Ours

Mary Ours returns to KDKA after interning in 2011 while earning her Bachelor of Arts degree in broadcasting at Point Park University. After graduating in 2012 she also earned her Broadcast Meteorology Certification through Mississippi State University.

First published on April 20, 2024 / 7:20 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.