Common ingredient in U.S. sunscreens can turn clothing orange, experts say

Is the sunscreen you're using leaving orange stains around the collars of white T-shirts and on other light-colored garments this summer? An ingredient found in many popular U.S. sunscreens could be to blame.

Avobenzone, a chemical ingredient widely used in sunscreens to protect wearers from cancer-causing ultraviolet A rays (UVA), is the likely culprit behind rusty-looking marks some consumers have been complaining about on social media forums.

Found in sunscreen products from a variety of brands sold at Target, CVS, REI and on Amazon.com, avobenzone can oxidize when mixed with iron-rich water, potentially causing discoloration to light-colored clothing and materials, stain experts, laundry companies and even some sunscreen makers themselves have confirmed.

"It's rare, but that ugly orange tint can happen when Avobenzone (an active ingredient in many sunscreens) mixes with water containing a super high iron content. That combo causes oxidation and often leads to annoying rust stains," sunscreen maker Sun Bum writes on its website, in response to a consumer complaint in its Q&A section. The company did not indicate whether or not it offers compensation to customers who say the product has ruined their clothing.

Sun Bum did not immediately respond to CBS MoneyWatch's request for comment on the matter.

Laundry detergent maker Tide also blames sunscreens with avobenzone for causing orange marks.

"Sunscreen stains are mostly oily, but they can also leave orange, rust-colored stains on your clothes thanks to avobenzone, an ingredient found in sunblock that can react with iron in hard water," Tide said in an article on its website on stain removal.

Ubiquitous, but not essential

More than 600 sunscreen products from over 130 different brands use avobenzone, according to the Environmental Working Group's Skin Deep database. However, the active ingredient is not a component of all sunscreen formulations. Sun Bum, for instance, also makes sunscreens that are mineral-based, and don't contain avobenzone.

For example, many formulas for many kids' and babies' sunscreen products are mineral-based, versus chemical-based, and do not contain avobenzone. While mineral-based sunscreens don't produce orange stains on clothing, they tend to leave a white cast on skin, whereas chemical sunscreens are lighter and rub into the skin more easily.

How can I remove the orange stains?

Stain removal expert Mary Gagliardi told CBS MoneyWatch that the stains caused by avobenzone-containing sunscreens are typically oily, and require a "two-step pretreatment regimen to go after the oil first and then color, followed up by machine-washing in at least warm water."

Here's how she suggests trying to remove the stains:

First, pretreat the sunscreen stain with a small amount of liquid dish detergent to break up any oil, Gagliardi said. Then massage the soap into the stain and let it sit for five minutes, before rinsing thoroughly with water.

Next, use a nonbleach stain-removal product like Clorox 2 for Colors, and rub it into the stain. Let it sit for 10 minutes, before washing the item in a machine with warm water, detergent and more stain remover.

Let the article of clothing air-dry and repeat the treatment if necessary, Gagliardi said.