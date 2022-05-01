Sunday Spotlight: Charlotte's Run raising awareness about Huntington's Disease

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- May is Huntington's Disease Awareness Month, but one local man has been spreading awareness for decades.

Alexander Andres started Charlotte's Run in 1990 in honor of his mother who was diagnosed with the disease.

Years later, three of his siblings were also diagnosed. Unfortunately, they all passed away.

Huntington's Disease is a rare, inherited brain disease that causes deterioration in a person's physical, mental and emotional abilities, according to the Huntington's Disease Society of America.

It's known as a family disease because every child of a parent with the disease has a 50 percent chance of inheriting it.

Most people develop symptoms between ages 30 and 50, but it can also occur in children.

Andres has spent years educating the community and raising money to find a cure through Charlotte's Run.

(Image Provided)

The run is back in person this year, after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic.

They're honoring Tim "Big Dog" Rakovan who was diagnosed with the disease and died last year.

The run is on May 21 at the Community College of Beaver County campus in Monaca. To register and donate, go to this link.

Fast Track PGH is also that weekend.

Morgan McLane created the fundraiser in honor of his aunt who was also diagnosed with Huntington's Disease. It will be at the North Park Pool parking lot on May 22. For more information, visit FastTrackPgh.com.

For a list of events and to learn more about the disease, go to this website.