Sunday is the last day of 'Flamingo Fest' at the National Aviary

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today is the last day of the party in the tropics at the National Aviary.

Flamingo Fest comes to a close today and that means just one more chance to learn all about the birds, create flamingo-themed crafts, and check out the birds in their newly renovated habitat.

"People can learn amazing things if they get close and make connections here," said Christa Wright, a trainer at the aviary. "We really hope they'll want to learn how to protect the habitats that they're found in."

All the fun of Flamingot Fest is included in the price of regular admission and there are extra tickets you can purchase for a flamingo portrait painting art class.

You can see all the details on the National Aviary's website at this link!